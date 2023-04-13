Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson speaks to a crowd of supporters outside of the Vasco A. Smith Jr. County Administration Building, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Hundreds of supporters marched Justin Pearson through Memphis to the Shelby County Board of Commissioners meeting, chanting and cheering before entering the commission chambers, where officials quickly voted 7-0 to restore him to his position. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)