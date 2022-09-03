Border Patrol: 9 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas

FILE - A member of the Texas National Guard looks across the Rio Grande to Mexico from the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, on Aug. 26, 2022. At least eight migrants were killed as dozens attempted a hazardous crossing of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, officials said Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that it responded to the report a day earlier. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)