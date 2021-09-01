Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire

Two gondolas are suspended on ropes as a police vehicle patrols the empty streets of evacuated South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. A huge firefighting force gathered Tuesday to defend Lake Tahoe from the Caldor Fire that forced the evacuation of California communities on the south end of the alpine resort and put others across the state line in Nevada on notice to be ready to flee. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)