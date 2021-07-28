Iran's supreme leader criticizes US as nuclear talks stalled

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei checks the time in farewell meeting with outgoing President Hassan Rouhani's administration in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Iran’s supreme leader called on Wednesday the U.S. “stubborn” installed nuclear talks in Vienna for discussing Tehran’s missiles and regional influence. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)