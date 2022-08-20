Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead

A soldier patrols outside the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday Aug, 20, 2022. At least 10 people were killed in an attack by Islamic militants who stormed the hotel in Somalia's capital late Friday, police and eyewitnesses said. Several other people were injured and security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene of the attack at Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)