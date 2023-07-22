Michigan man charged with murder and other crimes in case involving ex-girlfriend and her toddler

FILE - Children's equipment sits outside of an apartment, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Lansing, Mich. where Rashad Trice, 26, is accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole Smith, 2, after stabbing and assaulting her mother. Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Trice, 26, on Friday, July 21, with 20 counts, including one count each of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in Wynter Cole Smith's strangulation death. Both charges carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)