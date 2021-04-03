Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash

Workers try to remove a part of the derailed train near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. Workers began removing some of the train cars and repair work also has begun on the tracks including the tunnel where part of the eight-car train crashed. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)