South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Attorney General Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal for misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)