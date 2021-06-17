Ex-President Gbagbo back in Ivory Coast after acquittal

Supporters of the former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo protest as they claim they are being forbidden to greet Gbagbo on his arrival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After nearly a decade, Gbagbo returns to his country after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. (AP Photo/Diomande Ble Blonde)