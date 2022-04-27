Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

FILE - Motorists are ordered to the ground from their vehicle by police on May 31, 2020, during a protest in Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd. Almost two years after Floyd died at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, Minnesota's Department of Human Rights was set Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to announce findings from its investigation into whether the city police department had a pattern or practice of racial discrimination in policing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)