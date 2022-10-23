Boris Johnson drops out of race to be next UK prime minister

A general view of 10 Downing Street, in London, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is frontrunner in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister. He has garnered support from over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals: ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt. But widespread uncertainty remained after British media reported that Sunak held late-night talks with Johnson on Saturday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)