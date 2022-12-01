Justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now

FILE - Confetti drops on graduates as they celebrate during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, on May 18, 2022. President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has hit another roadblock. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program as one of several court challenges unfolds. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)