Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Pro-democracy protesters hold a poster denouncing the prime minister during a protest in front of the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The protesters are calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down hours after he survived a no-confidence vote in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corruption.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)