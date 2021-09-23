Bull that escaped Long Island farm captured after 2 months

FILE - In this photo provided by Suffolk County Police Department, a bull runs loose along Montgomery Avenue on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Mastic, N.Y. A bull that escaped from a farm on Long Island and eluded searchers for two months has been captured. The 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) bull, nicknamed Barney or Barnie, was corralled late Wednesday by staff from Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue,(Suffolk County Police Department via AP, File)