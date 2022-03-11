Famed Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville up for sale

FILE - A pedestrian walks by the Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 15, 2014. The Nashville record store that was opened by Opry legend Ernest Tubb in 1947 will close as the building is being put up for sale. Owners announced on Friday that the shop on Broadway will close in the spring after being in its current location since 1951, citing circumstances “beyond our control.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)