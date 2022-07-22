FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1M from market

Francisca Acuña, who works as an activist around climate issues and used to teach people to buy flood insurance, poses for a photo at her home, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. As climate change drives stronger and wetter hurricanes, and increases flood risk in many parts of the country, FEMA has updated its flood insurance program to more accurately reflect risk, but also make the program more solvent. Flood insurance for Acuna was about $450 a year under FEMA's old pricing system, and now nearly $1,900 under the new one. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)