Zelenskyy visits UK on European tour seeking military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks past Republican Guards as he arrives at the Elysee palace in Paris, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)