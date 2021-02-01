Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, Microsoft Corp.'s Bing search engine page is seen on a computer screen in Beijing. The Australian prime minister said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Microsoft is confident it could fill the void if Google carries out its threat to remove its search engine from Australia. A Google executive told a Senate hearing last month that it would likely make its search engine unavailable in Australia if the government went ahead with plans to make tech giants pay for news content. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had since spoken to Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella about its search engine Bing filling the space.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)