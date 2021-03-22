Turkish lira plummets after Erdogan fires central bank chief

People wait at a foreign currency exchange shop, in Istanbul, Monday, March 22, 2021. The Turkish currency plummeted against the U.S. dollar on Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor over the weekend for hiking interest rates. The lira was trading at around 7.9 against the dollar — nearly 10% down from Friday's close. Erdogan, who advocates keeping interest rates low to tame inflation, unexpectedly fired Naci Agbal with a decree on Saturday, just four months after he took office. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)