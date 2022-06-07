Dubai arrests 2 Gupta brothers over South African fraud case

FILE - Atul Gupta, of the Gupta family, is seen outside magistrates courts in Johannesburg, Sept. 2010. Dubai police said Tuesday, June 7, 2022, that they have arrested two brothers, Atul and Rajesh from the Gupta family wanted in connection with a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma, the latest high-profile extradition case involving the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)