No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude's death

Anthony Hall speaks to a crowd gathered at the site of Daniel Prude's encounter with police officers in 2020, in Rochester, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. A grand jury voted not to charge officers shown on body camera video holding Prude down naked and handcuffed on a city street last winter until he stopped breathing. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the decision Tuesday. The 41-year-old Black man's death last March sparked nightly protests in Rochester after the video was released nearly six months later. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)