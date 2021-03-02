Biden's pick for SEC flags trading app gimmicks for scrutiny

FILE - In this July 30, 2013, file photo, Gary Gensler testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Securities and Exchange Commission is coming before a Senate panel for his confirmation hearing, at a moment when a roiling stock-trading drama has spurred clamor for tighter regulation of Wall Street. Gensler, a chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama era, has experience as a tough markets regulator during the financial crisis (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)