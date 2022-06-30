Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work to take away debris at a shopping center burned after a rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Monday, June 27, 2022. Residents of the quiet, riverside city of Kremenchuk are reeling in the wake of a Russian airstrike that obliterated a shopping mall and killed at least 18. With dozens still missing, psychologists are working with families to help them through their grief and toward acceptance that they may never find their loved ones. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)