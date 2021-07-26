California to require vaccine or testing for state workers

A private security guard gives directions to people looking to get vaccinated, as banners advertise the availability of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at a county-run vaccination site offering free walk-in with no appointment needed at the Eugene A. Obregon Park in Los Angeles Thursday, July 22, 2021. The top health official in Los Angeles County on Thursday implored residents to get vaccinated as the region experiences a coronavirus surge similar to last summer's. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)