UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya's coast

This photo provided by the International Organization for Migration shows migrants from four boats being returned to the shore in Tripoli, Libya, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Libya's coast guard intercepted Wednesday four boats in the Mediterranean Sea carrying migrants trying to reach Europe, a U.N. official said. According to the migrants, 20 people from one of the vessels had gone overboard earlier in the day and were presumed to have drowned. (International Organization for Migration, via AP)