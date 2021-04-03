Authors of UK racism report hit back at 'misrepresentation'

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, June 21, 2020, a woman symbolically covers her eyes as she participates in a Black Lives Matter protest calling for an end to racial injustice, at the Parliament Square in central London. A government inquiry, by a panel of experts, has concluded Wednesday March 31, 2021, that there is racism in Britain, but it’s not a systematically racist country that is “rigged” against non-white people, though many ethnic-minority Britons greeted that claim with skepticism. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)