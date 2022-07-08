UN fails to extend aid deliveries to Syrian rebel-held area

FILE - A woman hangs laundry in a flooded refugee camp in Idlib province, Syria, Dec. 21, 2021. Syrians in the last major rebel stronghold in the war-ton country are living in fear of the effects of Russia closing down the only border crossing into the northwestern province of Idlib. Aid agencies warn that if Russia vetoes the resolution that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid, food would be depleted in Idlib and surrounding areas by September, 2022, putting the lives of some 4.1 million people, at risk. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)