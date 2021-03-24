‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87

This image released by ABC shows the cast of the comedy series "The Goldbergs," clockwise from left, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia, George Segal, Troy Gentile, Jeff Garlin and Sean Giambrone. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87.(Andrew Eccles/ABC via AP)