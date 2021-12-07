Malaysian court upholds ex-premier Najib's graft conviction

FILE - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, waves as he leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Nov, 19, 2019. Malaysia’s Appeal Court will rule Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 whether to acquit Najib or uphold his conviction and 12-year jail sentence linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)