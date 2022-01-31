Mandate to vaccinate New Orleans schoolchildren kicking in

FILE - A young boy walks down a hallway to get tested for COVID-19 at L.B. Landry High School in the Algiers neighborhood of New Orleans, on Jan. 3, 2022. As school systems across the U.S. struggle to keep classrooms open amid the pandemic, New Orleans is set to become one of the nation's first major districts to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 and up. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)