Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, Dimitrios Pagourtzis is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies into a courtroom at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas. Pagourtzis, is charged with capital murder for the May 18, 2018, attack at Santa Fe High School that killed 10. Pagourtzis' attorney said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, that his client will remain at a state mental health facility for up to another 12 months as doctors say he remains incompetent to stand trial, He has been hospitalized since December 2019. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File)