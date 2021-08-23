Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore. Tarrio, has been sentenced to five months in jail. Tarrio was convicted of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and for bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital two days before the Jan. 6 riot. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)