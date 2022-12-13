Vatican cardinal sues for defamation in Quebec assault claim

FILE - Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet attends a Mass for the election of a new pope celebrated by Cardinal Angelo Sodano, not pictured, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 12, 2013. A Vatican cardinal sued a Canadian woman for defamation in Canadian court on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 after she accused him of sexual assault when he was archbishop of Quebec. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, head of the Vatican’s bishops’ office, is seeking $100,000 in compensatory damages for “injury to his reputation, honor and dignity,” according to a copy of the complaint provided by Ouellet’s office. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)