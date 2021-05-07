Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be 'tough'

Sebastian Coe, center, the president of World Athletics, an internationally governing organization for the sport of athletics, watches the media leave the room as he starts to talk with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike in Tokyo on Friday, May 7, 2021. Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said Friday IOC President Thomas Bach to make a planned visit this month to Japan with a state of emergency order being extended by the government until May 31 to Tokyo and other areas. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)