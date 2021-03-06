Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric hold historic, symbolic meeting

Pope Francis, in the black car at right, arrives at an interreligious meeting near the archaeological area of the Sumerian city-state of Ur, 20 kilometers south-west of Nasiriyah, Iraq, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Ur is considered the traditional birthplace of Abraham, the prophet common to Muslims, Christians and Jews.Francis traveled to the southern ruins of Ur on Saturday to reinforce his message of interreligious tolerance and fraternity during the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, a country riven by religious and ethnic divisions. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)