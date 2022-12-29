Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount

FILE - Kris Mayes, a Democratic candidate for Arizona attorney general, smiles before a debate against Republican Abraham Hamadeh on Sept. 28, 2022. On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, a judge threw out Hamadeh's challenge of election results in the race and concluded Hamadeh didn't prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. Mayes finished 511 votes ahead of Hamadeh out of 2.5 million in one of the closest elections in state history. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)