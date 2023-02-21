Russian skater Valieva's doping case to go to sports court

FILE - Russian Kamila Valieva competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Grand Prix, the Golden Skate of Moscow, at Megasport Arena in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 23, 2022. The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and said Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023, it is seeking a four-year ban. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)