NYT editor Bill Hamilton joining publisher Celadon Books

New York Times editor Bill Hamilton appears in this April 18, 2012 photo. Hamilton is joining Celadon Books as executive editor. Bill Hamilton will begin his new job April 5 and will focus on acquiring books about politics and history. Hamilton, who previously was an editor at The Washington Post, has worked with such prize-winning journalists as Bob Woodward, Maggie Haberman and David Maraniss. (Earl Wilson/The New York Times via AP)