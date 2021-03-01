Girl dies after being caned during 'exorcism' in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan magistrate Wasantha Ramanayake, right and police officers inspect outside a house where a nine year old girl was canned to death in Delgoda, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb.28, 2021. Police in Sri Lanka said Monday they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl who was repeatedly beaten during a ritual they believed would drive away an evil spirit. (AP Photo/ Sudath Pubudu Keerthi)