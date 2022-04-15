North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun with his wife Ri Sol Ju on the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of its late founder Kim Il Sung, at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea Friday, April 15, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)