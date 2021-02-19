Police eye Marilyn Manson in domestic violence investigation

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2015, file photo, Marilyn Manson performs in concert in Camden, N.J. Detectives are investigating Manson for allegations of domestic violence that reportedly occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood, authorities said. The domestic violence is believed to have occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in the city of West Hollywood. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)