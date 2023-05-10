Israel: Rocket attack underway from Gaza on southern Israel

Relatives take a last look at Ahmed Assaf, 19, draped in the flag of Islamic Jihad, one of two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Qabatiya, near the West Bank city of Jenin, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The Israeli military said that Palestinian gunmen opened fire at troops in the Palestinian town of Qabatiya in the northern West Bank during an army raid. Troops returned fire, killing the two men, and confiscated their firearms, it said. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)