Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make 'full recovery'

FILE Sen. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security hearing on children's online safety and mental health, Sept. 30, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lujan is recovering at an Albuquerque hospital after suffering a stroke last week, his office said in a statement issued Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)