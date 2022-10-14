AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe

FILE - Illinois' former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan speaks during a committee hearing Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Chicago. AT&T Illinois on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into alleged misconduct involving the company’s efforts to illegally influence former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)