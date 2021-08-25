Serena Williams pulls out of US Open, citing torn hamstring

FILE - Serena Williams of the US plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. Williams added herself to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 pulling out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of a torn hamstring. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)