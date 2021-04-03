South Korean foreign minister meets Chinese counterpart

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows prior to their meeting in Xiamen, China, Saturday, April 3, 2021. South Korea's foreign minister met his Chinese counterpart in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen on Saturday, as Seoul seeks to improve ties with its top trading partner even as U.S.-China relations remain strained. (Kim Yun-gu/Yonhap via AP)