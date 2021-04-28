AP sources: Feds search Rudy Giuliani's NYC home, office

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan residence. The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)