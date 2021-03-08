Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

In this image from a video, sailors and marines stand guard in front of Taiwan’s guided-missile frigate at naval base in the northern port of Keelung, Taiwan Monday, March 8, 2021. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited the naval base on Monday to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of “any single inch" of territory. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)