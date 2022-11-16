Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen Barbee, a Texas death row inmate. Barbee, seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs, is scheduled to die Wednesday evening, Nov. 16, 2022, for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)