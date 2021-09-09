Can Larry Elder build 'movement' from California recall?

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2021, file photo, is gubernatorial candidate and radio talk show host Larry Elder during a campaign stop outside the Hall of Justice downtown Los Angeles. In two short months, Larry Elder emerged from the province of conservative talk radio to dominate the Republican field in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, drawing national headlines, attracting fervent crowds to his rallies and quickly banking millions of dollars for his first campaign. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)